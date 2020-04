pdinc Spring Cleaning FS - Skylake Xeon CPU, Mice, Superbook Lapdocks, H100i v2 CPU cooler

CPUs

$150

Peripherals

$40

Components

$90

$85

Other

$100

$90

$85

SOLD

CPUs

$35

Computers

$75

$60

Graphics Cards

$140

$125

Peripherals

$20

$50

$30

Other

$30

$25

Using this WFH time to clean out my closet. All prices are shipped to within the continental US. Will update with pics on demand, and will add more to list. Heatware is under pdinc Knock $5 off total price for every item you buy together. Prices are OBO. Local pickup option exists for Chicago, with discount. All prices are Paypal F&F, please add 3% for fees otherwise.Nothing for nowPurchased from cybrnook for my Plex Server, but didn't realize it didn't have integrated graphics/Quick Sync. So no go there. Priced to sell.Still has plastic seal.Corsair H100i v2 AIO CPU closed loop cooler BNIB:BNIB RMA replacement for failed pump on my original H100i v1, couldn't wait for replacement so bought another for my rig. Still in plastic wrap.Still in box. Works with Android phones as a laptop replacement, also usable as USB external monitor. 1080p IPS model.Factory seal still on Superbook (see side plastic stickers), never used. See more here Pictures attached.Will pull from my Plex Server once my i3-6100 comes in early next week.Runs Windows 10, FActory reset. Has Microsd card for expansion. 5830 model number.Model number is GV-N1060AORUS-X6GDR2. Used lightly for an office Dolphin emulator machine, maybe used 20x a year.Sealed, brand new, never usedWas gifted this but is out of return window.Purchased in Nov 2018, still works great. Upgraded to G903. Will ship in G903 box with brand new USB cable.Still in plastic wrap.