pdinc Spring Cleaning FS - GPU, Tablet, Mice, Drone, Superbook Lapdocks

Using this WFH time to clean out my closet. All prices are shipped to within the continental US. Will update with pics shortly (faster for items in demand), and will add more to list. Heatware is under pdinc. Knock $5 off total price for every item you buy together.
Computers
Dell Venue 8 Pro tablet with official bluetooth keyboard and case (32GB storage/2GB RAM): $75
Runs Windows 10, FActory reset. Has Microsd card for expansion. 5830 model number.
Peripherals
Corsair M65 Pro RGB Wired Mouse BNIB: $20
Sealed, brand new, never used
Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum Used: $30
Purchased in Nov 2018, still works great. Upgraded to G903. Will ship in G903 box with brand new USB cable. Will keep either this one or the G903 below for secondary machine, will remove if one sells first.
Logitech G903 Lightspeed BNIB: $50
Was gifted this but is out of return window. Will keep either this one or the G900 for secondary machine, will remove if one sells first.
Graphics Cards
GIGABYTE AORUS XTREME GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, lightly used: $140
Model number is GV-N1060AORUS-X6GDR2. Used lightly for an office Dolphin emulator machine, maybe used 20x a year.
Other
Parrot Swing Drone BNIB: $30
Still in plastic wrap.
2x Superbook Lapdock 1080p IPS Gold BNIB: $100
Still sealed in box. Works with Android phones as a laptop replacement, also usable as external monitor. 1080p IPS model. See more here
Computers
Dell Venue 8 Pro tablet with official bluetooth keyboard and case (32GB storage/2GB RAM): $75
Runs Windows 10, FActory reset. Has Microsd card for expansion. 5830 model number.
Peripherals
Corsair M65 Pro RGB Wired Mouse BNIB: $20
Sealed, brand new, never used
Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum Used: $30
Purchased in Nov 2018, still works great. Upgraded to G903. Will ship in G903 box with brand new USB cable. Will keep either this one or the G903 below for secondary machine, will remove if one sells first.
Logitech G903 Lightspeed BNIB: $50
Was gifted this but is out of return window. Will keep either this one or the G900 for secondary machine, will remove if one sells first.
Graphics Cards
GIGABYTE AORUS XTREME GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, lightly used: $140
Model number is GV-N1060AORUS-X6GDR2. Used lightly for an office Dolphin emulator machine, maybe used 20x a year.
Other
Parrot Swing Drone BNIB: $30
Still in plastic wrap.
2x Superbook Lapdock 1080p IPS Gold BNIB: $100
Still sealed in box. Works with Android phones as a laptop replacement, also usable as external monitor. 1080p IPS model. See more here
Last edited: