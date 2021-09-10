PD3200Q Banding - Should I RMA?

There was a thread on here a while back about the BL3200PT, the older revision of this monitor. One of the problems people kept mentioning was vertical banding, mostly visible on solid colors. I received my PD3200Q today and it has the same issue, but from what I read it seems like some people didn't experience it on their panels. Is it like backlight bleed or dead pixels, where I could RMA the display and possibly get one without banding? Or is it something that affects all of them and it's just that some people don't notice? Any advice would be greatly appreciated!