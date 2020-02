Hello All,New to the forum. I've been looking to upgrade my network with a little more focus and privacy and security. Post research and deciding against Ubiquity after their lack of customer privacy concerns I've been looking at the pcWRT ( https://www.pcwrt.com/ ) . Features include DNS adblocking (like pi-hole), VPN client and server, several VLAN capability, no subscriptions or logins required. And its inexpensive. https://routersecurity.org/ seems to think its a pretty good option.Has anyone had experience with it? Have any thoughts on it?Another note is the cloud over the maker which is a bit odd. There is no info on who or where its made except after some light digging one can find the seller is Big Xi LLC...Any input is much appreciated!