Hello All,
New to the forum. I've been looking to upgrade my network with a little more focus and privacy and security. Post research and deciding against Ubiquity after their lack of customer privacy concerns I've been looking at the pcWRT (https://www.pcwrt.com/) . Features include DNS adblocking (like pi-hole), VPN client and server, several VLAN capability, no subscriptions or logins required. And its inexpensive.
https://routersecurity.org/ seems to think its a pretty good option.
Has anyone had experience with it? Have any thoughts on it?
Another note is the cloud over the maker which is a bit odd. There is no info on who or where its made except after some light digging one can find the seller is Big Xi LLC...
Any input is much appreciated!
