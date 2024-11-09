  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
PCIe x8 4.0 on X670E ASRock Steel Legend + 9800X3D + RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

I know, I know - this doesn't really matter and the difference in possible performance is probably like 2-3% - but it is bothering the heck out of me. It even affected my last GPU (Sapphire Nitro+ 7900 XTX) when I looked back at screenshots. This board can do PCIe 5.0 on the main PCIe slot and for the first M.2 - except I am running a PCIe 4.0 x4 NVME (WD SN850X) - so there should be no issues. I have re-seated the GPU, messed with power saving settings, rebooted...I'm at a loss. Any ideas or just deal with it?

I want my full PCIe x16 4.0 for the GPU! Not this x8 crap. :)

Manual for board:
https://download.asrock.com/Manual/X670E Steel Legend.pdf

See screenshot:
pcie_steel_legend_x670e_9800x3d.png
 
click the little ? button and let the test run. does it bump up to full speed?
 
I have this board, and still get PCIe 4.0 x16 on GPU even with all NVME populated (but only on Zen 4.) It's not like some other boards where it will cut GPU down to x8 if you populate different slots. 9800X3D should work the exact same way, you'll only potentially get cut down if you're using one of the G series chips.
1731173732568.png


As pendragon1 said try clicking the question mark, start the render test and see if you get x16 speed.

My other thoughts on this, could be a BIOS issue. Make sure you're on latest 3.10, and try updating to a future one. Did you have a Zen 4 CPU you upgraded from and did it exhibit the same behavior? Or did you start out with the 9800X3D? In BIOS you can force PCIe slot to Gen1,Gen2, etc... but this is not necessary since you're correctly negotiating PCIe 4.0 but the wrong bandwidth. I don't think you can force the bandwidth to x8/x16 etc...

Hopefully new BIOS update might fix it. Otherwise, the lanes trickle down from CPU so I would try removing the CPU, see if you see have any messed up pins and reseat it. Might as well put in a ticket with Asrock too. Maybe update chipset drivers?
 
Did that…same result :(

3.10 already installed
 
k. then as mentioned above, make sure bios is up to date and also the chipset drivers.
 
Yeah, both are. It's a fresh Windows 11 Pro install due to moving from 7950X3D to 9800X3D (and AMD to NVIDIA).

I think I must've physically damaged the slot - there's nothing else to check. I swap cards out crazy often and I'm sure that's part of it. Another item on the upgrade list when next gen drops next year.
 
GPU slot or CPU socket pins. Or in a very rare case the CPU itself.

People overlook how much the CPU / socket provide. I still remember my i7 920 and how mounting pressure from the cooler caused a RAM channel to stop working.

Your primary x16 slot and primary m.2 are fed directly by CPU.
 
This board wouldn't power on until I reseated the CPU and now it is working. What's strange is the prior CPU (7950X3D) had the x8 graphics, too. Maybe I do need to just get another board. I was looking at the X870E ProArt. My son has the X670E version and I dig it. Want that 10G Ethernet.

Yeah - something is definitely off - https://www.3dmark.com/spy/51250941. Nevermind that was Extreme, here's normal Time Spy and it looks OK: https://www.3dmark.com/3dm/120235626?. Maybe it is that "warm up" bug because the Extreme result was behind the "gaming pc 2023" which is definitely sus.
 
Since the 4090 used all 16 lanes and the 4070Ti doesn't maybe a Vbios issue. Try moving your Nvme drive to a different slot and recheck.
 
That's strange. Two different CPUs and two different GPUs had x8, coupled with a no POST on first install of CPU. To me, this rules out the CPU and it rules out the GPU, you're left with the CPU socket or x16 slot. The no initial POST further leads me to suspect CPU socket more.

The bottom black PCIe x16 slot (electrically PCIe 3.0 x4) can be populated and not detract from any bandwidth to other connectors on this board. Perfect to add a 10GbE NIC. I went with one of the cheapest new ones I could find, and it worked out great. If the CPU socket looks fine, it might be worth an RMA to Asrock. But I don't blame you if you want to go with a new board. I'd want to have a working PC so I'd probably still get a new board while waiting on RMA anyway. That Asus board looks nice, just keep in mind of the bandwidth sharing if you think you'll add more NVME storage down the road.

1731185938863.png


The primary one is ideal since it's fed directly from the CPU. All the others are provided from the first or second X670E chipset (check out block diagram on page 10 of manual). It will work fine and real world you probably won't see any tangible difference, but ideally you want that use that primary slot (even if you're using PCIe 4.0 or PCIe 3.0 NVME) for the best possible latency and least overhead since it's not sharing any bandwidth with other stuff. Wouldn't hurt to try moving it though.
 
Hey - thank you so much. Great post, very helpful. I really appreciate it. I bought the board from a fellow member here so I pinged him in the off chance I can salvage. Maybe I’ll get that card and an x870E Nova.
 
This. Maybe ASRock is doing something weird? I'd remove everything sans the M.2 slot wired directly to the CPU (and obviously the GPU). Check the BIOS for any x8/x16 setting. If none of that works, RMA time.
 
The 4070Ti is a dell? Maybe the lower tier boards it was intended to sell with only supported 8X lanes. I found a Vbios on dell's website that Applies to both the 4070 and Ti models no way to check it further from my end.
 
Yeah it's some Alienware OEM card I got a deal on via FB Marketplace. Good thought - but my Sapphire Nitro+ 7900 XTX was also doing x8 when I look back at my HWiNFO screenshots (16.0 GT/s max).
IMG_8488.png
 
Yup. I see that it goes up and down in PCIe Link Speed but during gameplay it's at 16.0 GT/s. Must be some kind of power saving measure? I don't see a vBIOS update for it from Dell - just the 4070 one that you found. It’s a Ti SUPER so I doubt it applies.

IMG_8729.jpeg
 
My 4090 shows 16.0 GT/s in HWinfo, but in my first post on this thread GPU-Z showed it running at 4.0 x16. So maybe your previous card didn't have this issue? Maybe it is GPU related?

1731202030330.png
 
Click to expand...
Good call! Just shipped that sucker out too, lol. I don’t think I did any GPU-Z screenshots. Only other NVIDIA cards I have are a 4070 SUPER and a 4060 Ti.

WHen you hover over on GPU-Z it says the card is capable of running PCIe x16 4.0 but it's running at x8 4.0 (when you put render load on). But yeah maybe Dell did this to lower the power envelope on the Alienware rigs these are in. Problem is - people that have a Dell are not going to dig into shit like we do hahahaha...so I can't find anything on the Internet!

Thank you for helping my friends! I got it for $500 as a new pull so I should probably just shut up and game. Perfect card to tide over until next year. :)

I FOUND A GPU-Z SHOT!!! Man I am a nut. Took this for eBay and here:
sapphire_nitro+_7900_xtx_temps_fortnite_11082024_2.png
This was with the 7950X3D - but at least it confirms the board is fine!
 
That would be interesting if Dell did that. I did a quick search and couldn't find out one way or the other if they ever released a native x8 4070 Ti. Maybe pull the card out and take a look at the gold connector pins? Might be worth doing a cleaning with isopropyl alcohol and q-tips. I've pre-emptively done that on some used cards where the connector wasn't looking too good.

But yea I think CPU and board are fine. I'm a big fan of this board, and I got mine used from [H] too lol. Slap a 10GbE NIC in that bottom slot and you're good to go!
 
Thanks! Will check it out. I love this board, too.

Performance is good so far so I won’t rush. Also got him to knock another $50 off which helps!
 
To conclude this - glad that I decided to keep this card (and upgrade my son's 4070 SUPER) - it works just fine at x16 on a new board. Which led me to think the old location had a bad PCIe slot or something - nope...the new 5080 that liives there is running full speed. I guess it was a bad hardware combo or something?? I reseated it multiple times.

4070tisuper.gif
5080.gif
 
DUDE! Got a PNY 5080 and now I am back to x8 on the same rig. LOL. must be PNY, baby...(they make Dell / Alienware cards).

I've reseated/etc. UGGGH MY OCD. Card was $999 so I need to calm lol.

pny5080.gif
 
Haha I found that Reddit thread and funny enough - I commented on it and helped the guy which I had forgotten until I saw my post heh.

Good idea for BIOs. I read that force and focus and used that for the 2nd seating. No go.

Thanks!
 
does it stay at x8 when you run the test?
wait, im having dejavu...
 
I know man - same thing just PCIe 5 x8. We next gen now!

Yeah that screenie is with the little graphic playing to push the card to show its max speed in GPU-Z.

I’m away from home but will futz with BIOs next.
 
at least you know its not going to matter so much, if at all. i dont think there was even a frame difference with a 5090(edit: on 4 vs 5), so 5x8 has more bandwidth than those can use.
 
Tried the BIOS - found a setting about PCIe energy saving and turned that off. Just options to turn off/on slots no speed forcing that I can see.

ASRock X670E Steel Legend 3.20

I’ll live with it! The great PNY / Steel Legend mystery continues into the 50 series!

Maybe I’ll open up a ticket with ASRock…
 
Are you using a riser cable? I encountered a similar issue two weeks ago where my 5090 was only running at PCI-E 4.0 8x (it was a PCI-E 4.0 16x cable), replaced the riser cable and it's now PCI-E 5.0 16x. But honestly there's very little performance benefit either way. The only thing I saw a reasonable uplift in performance was stable diffusion, it's about 10% faster. In games its literally less than 2% performance difference at least at 4K.
 
No, direct connection. I ended up replacing the board and now everything is just fine. ASRock never responded to the ticket...so I am not sure if I did it wrong or the fact that I was out of warranty made my query go to the bit bucket? Not a good feeling, either way.

You're right - not a huge performance difference (especially if at PCIe 5.0 x8) but it definitely affects the OCD factor. I did another ASRock board swap (moving away from them due to the fried AM5 CPU issue) just recently and I was at PCIe 5.0 x8 - but figured out I put the 2nd NVMe in the wrong spot. Got that sorted. I was sweating bullets for a second, lol ("Not again!!!" haha).
 
Yeah, I get OCD about things too lol
 
