PCIe x8 4.0 on X670E ASRock Steel Legend + 9800X3D + RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

I know, I know - this doesn't really matter and the difference in possible performance is probably like 2-3% - but it is bothering the heck out of me. It even affected my last GPU (Sapphire Nitro+ 7900 XTX) when I looked back at screenshots. This board can do PCIe 5.0 on the main PCIe slot and for the first M.2 - except I am running a PCIe 4.0 x4 NVME (WD SN850X) - so there should be no issues. I have re-seated the GPU, messed with power saving settings, rebooted...I'm at a loss. Any ideas or just deal with it?
I want my full PCIe x16 4.0 for the GPU! Not this x8 crap.
Manual for board:
https://download.asrock.com/Manual/X670E Steel Legend.pdf
See screenshot:
