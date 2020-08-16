PCIE x4 card in x16 slot?

I have this motherboard with a x16 slot that only runs at x4: https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/GA-970A-D3-rev-10-11#ov It's the second large slot going down the motherboard. The motherboard is pcie 2.0 standards. The card is 3.0 standard.
https://www.newegg.com/p/17Z-00PR-00PM7
Would this addin card run at 1/gb both ways?
And does this card have a working m.2 or is it just 5 sata's. I can't tell if there is an m.2 on the other side or if it was a card converted to all sata connectors. Kind of a shame it lost the m.2.
Does anyone know what this card was originally? Is there a different version with the m.2 slot?
