PCIe to Six Pin Power Cable...?

Hello,
Though I'm sure that my 750W PSU can handle the GTX 1660 I just bought, it doesn't have enough pins available for the new GPU. Does anyone have a good solution for this problem? I've found cables that run pcie power to a six-pin male for GPUs - does anyone know if those are a legitimate solution? Here's a link to the cable I mean:
https://www.officedepot.com/a/products/697987/StarTechcom-6in-SATA-Power-to-6/
Thanks!
Though I'm sure that my 750W PSU can handle the GTX 1660 I just bought, it doesn't have enough pins available for the new GPU. Does anyone have a good solution for this problem? I've found cables that run pcie power to a six-pin male for GPUs - does anyone know if those are a legitimate solution? Here's a link to the cable I mean:
https://www.officedepot.com/a/products/697987/StarTechcom-6in-SATA-Power-to-6/
Thanks!