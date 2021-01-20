PCIe lanes used by graphics card

I'm wondering if anyone knows how CPUID Hardware Monitor works when it displays bus usage for the GPU? This is shown as a percentage, but does it take account of whether the card is in a 8 or 16 lane slot? For example, if I have the card in a slot configured with 8 lanes and the bus usage is showing as 25%, does that mean 25% of the maximum bandwidth of 8 lanes, or 25% of the maximum bandwidth of 16 lanes that the card can use in a x16 slot? What I am trying to understand is if my card can manage with 8 lanes or needs the full 16, for the games and apps that I use. If it doesn't saturate 8 lanes with my usage that would give me more flexibility with other PCIe devices (I've got four NVMe SSDs and thought I might give RAID a go, using a PCIe riser card). My system is Asus Crosshair viii Formula (which is a PCIe 4.0 board), Ryzen 7 3700X and GeForce RTX 2080ti.



I'm also interested to know if a PCIe 4.0 card (in a PCIe 4.0 motherboard) would be better. I understand PCIe 4.0 has double the bandwidth of PCIe 3.0, so does that mean a PCIe 4.0 GPU would get the same bandwidth using 8 lanes in a PCIe 4.0 motherboard as a PCIe 3.0 card/motherboard would get when using 16 lanes?



Thanks for any advice!