PCIe Express 7.0 specs version 0.5 now available to PCI-SIG members, on track to launch in 2025

Specs have to precede rollout by quite a bit. It takes time to do all the design and engineering. So often you will see something like whatever is being rolled out now, the spec for the next version is either final or near final, and the spec for the version after that is under development. Remember that once a spec is complete it isn't like companies just start building it. Once a spec is complete companies can start working on solving the problems of implementing it, which can take awhile, then actually design products that use it, then manufacture those products. A spec that gets ratified today can easy be 2 years or more from having hardware on the market that implements it.



With interconnects, we want to try and stay ahead of the game. You want a situation where the PCIe sockets on your motherboard are faster than you need, because you don't want to get to a situation where we have neat new hardware that is hamstrung by interconnect speed.