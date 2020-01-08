PCIe bifurcation on X9DRi-F?

Discussion in 'Intel MoBos' started by justjosh, Dec 8, 2019.

    justjosh

    Hi all,

    I've looked around and I've noticed there have been unanswered questions about this issue.

    I have a X9DRi-F on the latest BIOS firmware and I am able to set PCIe bifurcation under BIOS. I am running dual E5-2670s.

    When configured as 4x4x4x4, an ASUS M.2 X16 Card V2 only presents the first drive and ignores the rest of them.

    I do not need to boot on the NVMe drives so I don't believe the chipset is a limiting factor.

    I have tried both BIOS and UEFI boot options with no success.

    I have tried all PCIe x16 slots with no success.

    Ideas and suggestions are greatly appreciated.

    Thanks!
     
    AXm77

    I did use same Asus card on my Asrock EP2C602 (with v2 Xeons) and it work correctly (all drives visible). Did you try different bifurcation setting? Maybe is mislabeled ...
     
