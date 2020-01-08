PCIe bifurcation on X9DRi-F?

Hi all, I've looked around and I've noticed there have been unanswered questions about this issue. I have a X9DRi-F on the latest BIOS firmware and I am able to set PCIe bifurcation under BIOS. I am running dual E5-2670s. When configured as 4x4x4x4, an ASUS M.2 X16 Card V2 only presents the first drive and ignores the rest of them. I do not need to boot on the NVMe drives so I don't believe the chipset is a limiting factor. I have tried both BIOS and UEFI boot options with no success. I have tried all PCIe x16 slots with no success. Ideas and suggestions are greatly appreciated. Thanks!