PCIe 6.0 Spec Release Date on Track, Version 0.5 Announced

Anyone looking forward to PCIe 6.0?

"The biggest areas that will benefit from faster PCIe, at least initially, are high-computing platforms, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. It will likely take significantly longer before individual consumers start leveraging the increase in bandwidth.

PCI-SIG will share more details at its upcoming Developers Conference on June 3 and 4."

www.tomshardware.com www.tomshardware.com
 
