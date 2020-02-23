erek
[H]ardness Supreme
Anyone looking forward to PCIe 6.0?
"The biggest areas that will benefit from faster PCIe, at least initially, are high-computing platforms, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. It will likely take significantly longer before individual consumers start leveraging the increase in bandwidth.
PCI-SIG will share more details at its upcoming Developers Conference on June 3 and 4."
PCIe 6.0 Spec Release Date on Track, Version 0.5 Announced
The final PCIe 6.0 spec's release date is reportedly on schedule for 2021.
