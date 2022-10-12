pcie 5.0 nic card not working in asus x670e-pro

I am trying to get a mellanox/nvida connectx-7 pcie 5.0 nic card to work in the pcie 5.0 slot in an asus x670e-pro mb.

When I put the pcie 5 nic in the pcie 5 x16 slot, the card is not even recoginzed.

I can get a mellanox pcie 4.0 nic to work in that slot but not the pcie 5.0 nic.

the pcie 5.0 nic is recognized in the other pcie 4.0 x4 slot but only runs at that lower speed.



I am using the integrated graphics from the cpu (amd ryzen 7950x) because I need to utilize the one pcie 5 x16 slot for the nic.



I went through most of the bios settings but could not find a setting that allow the card to be recognized in that slot.



I am hoping that someone else can at least confirm that they have some pcie 5 device working properly in that slot.



Thanks for any suggestions.