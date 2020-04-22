PCIe 4.0 support from Gigabyte's Z490 boards

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,740
Questionable support for PCIe 4.0 from Gigabyte's Z490 implementation!
"But why anyone would buy a Z490 motherboard and compatible Comet Lake chip later this year only to upgrade to a Rocket Lake chip in 12 months time for the purpose of unlocking their motherboard's somewhat unimportant PCIe 4.0 capability is beyond me.
Not the least bit because you could just buy an AMD Ryzen 3000 CPU and 500-series motherboard and enjoy PCIe 4.0 capability today, although there's still not a great deal to be gained from the new standard for gaming rigs. It has allowed for faster NVMe controllers and SSDs, whatever good that will do you in-game, and a few RDNA graphics cards offer nominal support.
It's currently only available on compatible X570 motherboards, although mainstream B550 motherboards will be available with PCIe 4.0 in tow come June."
https://www.pcgamer.com/intel-z490-pcie-4-support/
