PCIe 3.0 x2 limitations/penalty?

Anyone remember project limitations or penalty when running a GPU on PCIe 3.0 x2 slot?



I got a MB that has 2x full size PCIE 3.0 slots, but 1 is x16 and the other is x2...just wonder what bandwidth limitations that it will make for projects like WCG OPNG, E@H, PG, MOO, Ami, etc. and runtime/PPD penalty?



TIA