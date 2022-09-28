PCIe 3.0 x2 limitations/penalty?

Anyone remember project limitations or penalty when running a GPU on PCIe 3.0 x2 slot?

I got a MB that has 2x full size PCIE 3.0 slots, but 1 is x16 and the other is x2...just wonder what bandwidth limitations that it will make for projects like WCG OPNG, E@H, PG, MOO, Ami, etc. and runtime/PPD penalty?

TIA
 
Wcg opn ok, amicable ok, pg ww ok not sure about the rest of pg but prob ok, e@h i think maybe not ok . Moo cant remember but i think ok.
 
