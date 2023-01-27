PCIe 3.0 and 6600k Recommendations

I am due for a little bit of an upgrade. I am currently running an AMD R9 290 in my 6 year old PC. I have the opportunity for a new card. I am willing to spend $200-$400 on a card.



The one bottleneck I am concerned with is PCIe 3.0. I know there were some issues with some newer cards not running well on this standard. I am open to AMD and NVidia cards. I use an ultrawide screen running 2560x1080



Games I would like to play are Sea of Thieves, Trackmania 2020 on high, CoD MWII Warzone.



Another constraint is that I am running a mini-ITX board in an Corsair Obsidian 250D, which has 11.4" of length it can accept.



Thanks in advance!