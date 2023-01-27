PCIe 3.0 and 6600k Recommendations

8

86DRIFTER

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2006
Messages
353
I am due for a little bit of an upgrade. I am currently running an AMD R9 290 in my 6 year old PC. I have the opportunity for a new card. I am willing to spend $200-$400 on a card.

The one bottleneck I am concerned with is PCIe 3.0. I know there were some issues with some newer cards not running well on this standard. I am open to AMD and NVidia cards. I use an ultrawide screen running 2560x1080

Games I would like to play are Sea of Thieves, Trackmania 2020 on high, CoD MWII Warzone.

Another constraint is that I am running a mini-ITX board in an Corsair Obsidian 250D, which has 11.4" of length it can accept.

Thanks in advance!
 
Last edited:
Araxie

Araxie

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 11, 2013
Messages
6,455
nothing to worry or concern about PCI-E 3.0 even on most modern GPUs, you should be more concerned about your CPU than PCI-E bandwidth, as there is where the major bottleneck will be, so I wont go any higher than RTX 2060/S RTX 3060 levels of performance, so go with any of those.

for reference my daughter's machine still is using a 3700K with an RTX 2060 and there are several games that are CPU bottlenecked at 1080P and the 6600K isn't too much faster than that.
 
8

86DRIFTER

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2006
Messages
353
I generally leapfrog my upgrades. Mobo/RAM/CPU will come later on.

I'll check out the RTX 3060s.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top