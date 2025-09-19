PCI-SIG Confirms PCIe 8.0 Will Deliver 1 TB/s Bidirectional Bandwidth, First Spec Draft Now Available

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,489
"The draft reiterates several engineering priorities beyond raw speed. PCIe 8.0 will continue to use PAM4 signaling while doubling the bit rate over PCIe 7.0 and quadrupling it over PCIe 6.0, with a strong emphasis on keeping compatibility with past generations. Power efficiency and protocol optimizations for even higher rates are under active consideration, and the working group is testing new connector approaches. Optical links remain a topic of interest because they could extend reach and reduce energy use, but cost and interoperability questions will need to be resolved before they become mainstream in the PCIe ecosystem. Vendors and designers are already reviewing the draft as they plan silicon, switch, and system roadmaps that will leverage the next generation of bandwidth, particularly in high-performance computing and AI."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341169/...onal-bandwidth-first-spec-draft-now-available
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341169/...onal-bandwidth-first-spec-draft-now-available