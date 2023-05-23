PCI-SIG Certifies Achronix VectorPath Accelerator Card for PCIe Gen 5 x16 @ 32 GT/s

erek
Good looking card
“"Achronix is incredibly pleased to announce PCI-SIG Gen 5 certification for our VectorPath accelerator cards," said Steve Mensor, VP of marketing at Achronix. "Our customers are using VectorPath in a variety of challenging, bandwidth-intensive applications including automated speech recognition (ASR), network security, and high speed test environments. Certifying for PCIe Gen5x16 at 32 GT/s with PCI-SIG provides our customers with the confidence that VectorPath cards can be utilized to support the highest rate PCIe systems available today."
VectorPath accelerator cards were jointly developed with BittWare, a Molex company, to offer key features …”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308995/...h-accelerator-card-for-pcie-gen-5-x16-32-gt-s
