PCI-SIG Certifies Achronix VectorPath Accelerator Card for PCIe Gen 5 x16 @ 32 GT/s

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
9,474
Good looking card

“"Achronix is incredibly pleased to announce PCI-SIG Gen 5 certification for our VectorPath accelerator cards," said Steve Mensor, VP of marketing at Achronix. "Our customers are using VectorPath in a variety of challenging, bandwidth-intensive applications including automated speech recognition (ASR), network security, and high speed test environments. Certifying for PCIe Gen5x16 at 32 GT/s with PCI-SIG provides our customers with the confidence that VectorPath cards can be utilized to support the highest rate PCIe systems available today."

VectorPath accelerator cards were jointly developed with BittWare, a Molex company, to offer key features …”

1684842084606.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308995/...h-accelerator-card-for-pcie-gen-5-x16-32-gt-s
 
