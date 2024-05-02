PCI-SIG Announces CopprLink Cable Specifications for PCIe 5.0 and 6.0 Technology

"CopprLink Internal Cable Specification
  • Supports PCIe 5.0 and 6.0 technology signaling at 32.0 and 64.0 GT/s
  • Includes the SNIA SFF-TA-1016 connector form factor
  • Maximum of 1 m reach within a single system
  • Example implementations include motherboard-to-add-in-card, motherboard-to-backplane, chip-to-chip and add-in-card-to-backplane in a self-contained server platform node
  • Target applications include storage and data center compute nodes
CopprLink External Cable Specification
  • Supports PCIe 5.0 and 6.0 technology signaling at 32.0 and 64.0 GT/s
  • Includes the SNIA SFF-TA-1032 connector form factor
  • Maximum of up to 2 m reach in rack-to-rack connections
  • Example implementations include CPU-to-storage, CPU-to-memory, CPU-to-accelerator, and accelerator fabrics in disaggregated server platform nodes
  • Target applications include storage and data center AI/ML use cases
The CopprLink Internal and External Cable specifications are now available for PCI-SIG members to download.
Source: PCI-SIG"

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/322044/...pecifications-for-pcie-5-0-and-6-0-technology
 
