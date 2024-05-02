PCI-SIG Announces CopprLink Cable Specifications for PCIe 5.0 and 6.0 Technology

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,921
"CopprLink Internal Cable Specification
Source: PCI-SIG"
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/322044/...pecifications-for-pcie-5-0-and-6-0-technology
- Supports PCIe 5.0 and 6.0 technology signaling at 32.0 and 64.0 GT/s
- Includes the SNIA SFF-TA-1016 connector form factor
- Maximum of 1 m reach within a single system
- Example implementations include motherboard-to-add-in-card, motherboard-to-backplane, chip-to-chip and add-in-card-to-backplane in a self-contained server platform node
- Target applications include storage and data center compute nodes
- Supports PCIe 5.0 and 6.0 technology signaling at 32.0 and 64.0 GT/s
- Includes the SNIA SFF-TA-1032 connector form factor
- Maximum of up to 2 m reach in rack-to-rack connections
- Example implementations include CPU-to-storage, CPU-to-memory, CPU-to-accelerator, and accelerator fabrics in disaggregated server platform nodes
- Target applications include storage and data center AI/ML use cases
Source: PCI-SIG"
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/322044/...pecifications-for-pcie-5-0-and-6-0-technology