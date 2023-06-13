PCI Express 7.0 Spec Hits Draft 0.3, 512GBps Connectivity on Track For 2025 Release

2025 isn't soon enough!

"While we traditionally think of PCIe first and foremost as a bus routed over printed circuit boards, the standard has always allowed cabling as well. And with their newer standards, the PCI-SIG is actually expecting the use of cabling in servers and other high-end devices to grow, owing to the channel reach limitations of PCBs, and how it’s getting worse with higher signaling frequencies. So, cabling is being given a fresh look as an option to maintain/extend channel reach with the latest standards, as new techniques and new materials are creating new options for better cables.

To that end, the PCI-SIG is developing two cabling specifications, which are expected to be ready for release in Q4 of this year. The specs will cover both PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 6.0 (since the signaling frequency is unchanged), with specifications for both internal and external cables. Internal cabling would be to hook up devices to other parts within a system – both devices and motherboards/backplanes – while external cabling would be used for system-to-system connections.

In terms of signaling technologies and absolute signaling rates, PCI Express trails Ethernet by a generation or so. And that means that much of the initial development on high speed copper signaling has already been tackled by the Ethernet workgroups. So, while work still has to be done to adapt these techniques for PCIe, the basic techniques have already been proven, which helps to simplify the development of the PCIe standard and cabling by a bit.

All told, cable development is decidedly a more server use case of the technology than what we see in the consumer space. But a cabling standard is still going to be an important development for those use cases, especially as companies continue to stitch together ever more powerful systems and clusters."

1686691993260.png

Source: https://www.anandtech.com/show/1890...12gbps-connectivity-on-track-for-2025-release
 
Transitioning over to PAM4 from NRZ is actually a big deal, that sort of signal processing isn't cheap, and the signaling is relatively easy to interfere with in comparison, meaning they likely need to sandwich the lanes there into a series of separate shielded layers to ensure stability. $$$
Way too rich for my blood, but will be fun to see what they do with it all the same.
 
So they're doubling the frequency from PCIE6? Will PCB materials still be used for this, or is this now coax/differential cabling only territory?
 
Transitioning over to PAM4 from NRZ is actually a big deal, that sort of signal processing isn't cheap, and the signaling is relatively easy to interfere with in comparison, meaning they likely need to sandwich the lanes there into a series of separate shielded layers to ensure stability. $$$
Way too rich for my blood, but will be fun to see what they do with it all the same.
Don't worry, Asus will make it available on its highest end motherboards at a charge of at least $100 per lane, no warranty on signal integrity or longevity, with use of speeds greater than PCIe 2.0 voiding the whole board's warranty. By the same token Gigabyte will charge $75 per lane, but use PCB materials that literally crumble apart in your hands like a 2,000 year old piece of tomb papyrus and any signal traces disrupted in the process will be considered non-covered physical damage caused by the user.
 
It is going to take more expensive equipment, agreed.
Hopefully by 2025+ those parts will have become more moderately priced and available to make this less bleeding edge in both availability and cost.

For those who would like to understand NRZ vs PAM4 here is a great article detailing them both.
PAM4 can do what NRZ does in half the time, which is very impressive but definitely comes at a financial cost.

nrz-v-pam4-bits.png
 
