PCI-e voltage on Gigabyte X399

I am trying to find how to bump up the voltage on my Gigabyte Aurora X399 Xtreme. I have an HBA that drops out intermittently if I don;t have the extra PCI-e power plugged into the motherboard. I would rather not do this if I can bump up voltage on the slot itself. I recall seeing a few boards that allowed that control but for the life of me, I don;t see it in the BIOS or the manual. I am not sure what it would be called and I am hoping someone has some ideas. Gigabyte may have just taken the "plug in more PCIe power cords" approach, but that cable is making me a little unhappy and I'd like to remove it.



Thanks for any ideas,

EH