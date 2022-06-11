PCI-E lane question on Intel 690 motherboard with 12700k

I bought this motherboard
Gigabyte 690 Elite AX with DDR5
https://www.gigabyte.com/us/Motherboard/Z690-AORUS-ELITE-AX-rev-1x#kf
and an Intel 12700K
Here is the mothberboard block diagram.
here is the manual:
https://download.gigabyte.com/FileL...e_1101.pdf?v=c37d71474b557325ed5e5465e6099f74
My question is there are only 28 PCI-E Lanes on these Intel systems right? And four of those are shared with LOTs of things (USB/Wifi/Sata/Bluetooth/LAN -- etc?)
Labeled in Red:
(1) 16x for my 3080
(2) 4x (M2A_CPU) for my 1TB NVME SK Hynix P41 Windows 11 OS drive
(3) 4x for my 3.2TB Fusion IO PCI-E 4x Games storage card? (this is just a 4x physical card - not 16x)
(4) I'm using SATA port 7 for a 1TB SSD for extra storage which doesn't use any dedicated PCI-E lanes.
Does this mean I'm out of PCI-E Lanes? and if I plug anything else in, it would drop my video card to 8x?
I have a Western Digital Black NVME drive that I'd like to add (5), but not at the expense of 16x to 8x PCI-E lanes.
Also -- I'd just try this and experiment, but my case seems to be ever so slightly bent somehow, or maybe it's the video card instead, but whatever it is, getting my video card in and out of the motherboard is a real pain, and seems like it's going to damage something if I keep trying to do so.
This kind of information confuses me more:
