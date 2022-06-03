PCi-E Bifurcation on the Asus Pro WS WRX80E-SAGE SE WIFI - how crazy can I actually get?

I have a somewhat unusual use case. I need to replace the system I built in this thread with a more up to date one, preferably eliminating the two peli-racks with the disks. What I'd like to do, instead of the hardware RAID controllers, SAS expanders, and arrays of hard drives, is just plug a whole bunch of NVME SSDs into a single motherboard. It appears that all the individual pieces that might be required for this exist - I've found a motherboard and CPU combination that theoretically has enough PCI-E lanes and the necessary arrangement of slots, PCI-E breakout cards, and there are obviously plenty of NVME SSDs to choose from.
Here's the motherboard I'd like to use:
https://www.newegg.com/asus-pro-ws-wrx80e-sage-se-wifi/p/N82E16813119391?Item=N82E16813119391
Here's the breakout card:
https://www.newegg.com/asus-90mc08a...-2-card/p/N82E16815293047?Item=9SIA25VH161402
Question is, though, can I plug in four of those breakout cards, fully populated, plus a graphics card, and reasonably expect it to work?
I downloaded and checked the manual, and what it says is that you can set up a RAID array with up to 10 SSDs. What I take that to mean is that the chipset/cpu-level "hardware" RAID support is for up to 10 drives, but it's not saying whether having sixteen individual drives is supported. I don't actually need the hardware RAID - I can manage that with software in the OS with Windows Storage Spaces. Also, capacity isn't that big of an issue. The original 40TB arrays ended up being way bigger than we actually needed.
Anyone have any insight or experience with this?
As a sidebar, the system from the original thread served us well for the last ten years, and would probably still work, except our next project is in a very remote location where shipping even one of the peli-racks is going to be challenging.
