PCI-E 4.0 NVME in PCI-E 3.0 performance

obviously, a pcie 4 NVMe drive will get maximum performance in a pcie 4 slot, but I’m trying to get a sense of how the latest 4.0 drives perform in pcie 3 systems.



Example, the 970 eco plus is top pcie 3 performer, but I’m wanting to understand how say a 990 pro or a P41 (both pcie 4 drives) would compare. These latest drives have better caching, dram and other stuff than older pcie 3 drives.



Again, bandwidth wise, I know the answer. But there’s more to performance than basic MBs read/write like iops and sustainable read/write speeds.