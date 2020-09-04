PCB layout and water-cooling the RTX 3000 Series

bl4d3runn3r
Hey guys,
I noticed that there is a lot of confusion about watercooling the new Nvidia RTX 3000 Series (RTX 3080 & 3090).
Some watercooling manufacturers like EKWB have already announced their waterblocks, but they haven't given us any information about which graphics cards will actually be compatible with those waterblocks.
I did some research and in a news article from videocardz.com I found out that there are 2 different PCBs that Nvidia provides. One is the Founders Edition PCB, which is called PG133 and the other one is the reference PCB, which is called PG132.
Also found an article about Palit registering their RTX 3000 cards with the EEC and a whole lot of them had a 132 in their SKU. I assume that the 132 SKUs use the reference layout, so I went on techpowerup.com and checked their GPU database for a Palit card with the 132 SKU and I found this here:
Palit RTX 3080 GamingPro NED3090019SB-132BA
Now I just compared other graphics cards and their pictures from the techpowerup database and I think the cards I will list below all use the reference PCB PG132 from Nvidia and should be compabtile with the recently announced EKWB waterblocks.
Gainward RTX 3080 Phoenix GS (471056224-2010)
ZOTAC RTX 3080 Trinity (ZT-A30800D-10P)
PNY XLR8 RTX 3080 Triple Fan Edition (VCG308010TFXPPB)
GALAX RTX 3080 Metal Master (GeForce RTX 3080 金属大师)
Not sure about those graphics cards, but the PCB looks similar, just a piece between the slot and the PCIe connector looks different. (could be a manufacturing thing)
GIGABYTE RTX 3080 EAGLE OC (GV-N3080EAGLE OC-10GD)
EVGA RTX 3080 XC3
EVGA RTX 3080 HYDRO COPPER
What do you think?
