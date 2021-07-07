PC won't turn on with 970 GTX installed at all

Long story short I had a sound card come loose in my case last night so I tried to adjust it back into the slot.

Well it didn't go as planned to fix my missing sound card issue in windows 10.



After I readjusted the sound card back into the slot where it had come loose.

The PC reset itself, then it would only stay on for a little during boot, then it would reset again. It did this probably about 10 times.

During this process the fan speed seemed to increase by alot, until finally the pc shut itsself off one final time and wouldn't power back on.



After alot of troubleshooting

I discovered that if I removed the video card and powered it on it had no problems.

So then I tried PCIe slot 2 and got nothing. The PC will not turn on with my 970 GTX inserted at all.

I went back PCIe slot 1 and tried it again nothing. Its dead as a doornail.

If I pull the 970 GTX it will fire right up.



I have never before heard of a video card stopping a system from even turning on at all.

What would cause this? The card will not even allow the system to power on at all whatsoever if the video card is inserted in PCIe 16x slot 1 or 2.

The motherboard is a ASUS Z-170K. The CPU is a i7 6700K.





I replaced the power supply completely with a brand new one this morning.

Re-seated the video and reconnected the two PCIe connectors.

Tried powering on the PC and nothing. It won't even come on at all with 970 GTX inserted even with a new power supply.



I can run my intel 530 integrated graphics, but I'd really like to get 970 GTX back up and running if possible.

What steps do you recommend to fix this?



Thanks