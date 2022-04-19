PC wont BOOT with RTX 3080ti and HDMI to TV

TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS WIFI D4 (BIOS 1304)

i7-12700k

32GB Gskill trident Z RGB

WD SN850 2TB Pcie 4.0 SSD

Previously EVGA GTX 1080ti Black

Now Asus ROG Strix RTX 3080ti

Corsair RM850x PSU w/ 3 separate 8-pins to GPU

Windows 10 21H2

LG OLED 55B7A TV (from 2017ish)

Dell something..27in 1080p generic office monitor

Updating BIOS

Updating the GPU Bios (its already on latest according to Nvidia tool)

Downgrading drivers to recommended version from ASUS

Upgrading drivers to latest

Total Clean install of drivers to latest

Reset motherboard bios to defaults

manually set PCIE slot to gen 3, gen 4, gen 5, auto

set default display output in BIOS to PCIE graphics instead of auto

many, many HDMI cables

Finally got my hands on an RTX 3080ti at MSRP to replace my 1080ti annnd its immediately being weird.The issue:PC that previously worked fine with 1080ti, upgraded to new 3080ti will not POST if i connect it to my LG OLED TV via HDMI.If I connect to a random Dell pc monitor via the exact same HDMI cord and port on the gpu, its fine.With the 3080ti installed trying to boot connected via HDMI the motherboard goes through the POST code LEDs and stops on "BOOT" LED.Usually this indicates no bootable device. Swap out the 3080ti for the old 1080ti, boots up while connected to the TV by HDMI no problem.System:Displays:I've tried:If I boot the 3080ti connected to the Dell monitor and add the TV after via HDMI, its fine. Remove the monitor and it'll happily run connected to just the TV. That's not a viable solution though.It will boot with the 3080ti plugged into nothing, then plug in the TV via HDMI after its booted. Again, don't really want to plug and unplug my HDMI every time.I also tried connecting to the LG TV using a Display Port 1.4 to HDMI 2.0 adapter such that the HDMI from the TV is connected to the DP port on the 3080ti, and it boots up fine, though scaling is now a weird mess.The 3080ti has passed every test I could throw at it while connected to the Dell monitor, and the TV if I do one of the above workarounds, so it does indeed work.Is there some weird handshake with the newer revision of HDMI on the 3080ti not getting along with the LG TV?I suspect thats not something that would interfere with BOOTING.Again, to be clear the system is not booting with HDMI to TV, this is definitely pre-OS issue, so it shouldn't be a driver thing.Asus tech support was not immediately helpful. They asked if my TV was powered on...Should I just return the thing and try again?Or is there a chance my motherboard is the cause?