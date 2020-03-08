Pc won't boot up with 4 sticks

Hi, guys



I have a strange problem. My PC boots up with 3 sticks., but it refuses to boot up with 4.





I believe I have the XMP profile on. Sticks are identical.



The RAM in slots A1,A2,B1 show up when I boot the PC with 3 sticks.



I did not move the stick in slot B1.



The RAM in slots A1 and A2 show up when I boot the PC with 4 sticks. I get a black screen when I try to boot the PC with 4 sticks.



Anyone know what the issue could be? thank you