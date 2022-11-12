PC won't boot up after memory module was installed

I installed the above Kingston module to this Gigabyte motherboardthe Kingston module is from my PC moving to the above PC. I have been using the above Kingston KVR21N15D8 module at least 1 yr. So I know it worksthe motherboard has 4 slot, slot 1 (DDR4_1) has always been occupied by another Kingston Hyper X , 4 GB module, at 2400MHzSo I install the KVR21N15D8 at DDR_2, and the PC won't boot up. I then try DDR4_3 slot, same thing.any advice?