PC won't boot - sticks at "Preparing automatic Repair" - Booting from Windows DVD doesn't even work

Hello, I have a Velocity Micro PC that is about 18 months old. The motherboard is an ASUS ROG Crossfire VIII Hero, the CPU is an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, with 32 gigs of RAM, a Firecuda 520 NVMe boot drive, along with a Western Digital storage HDD, and a Western Digital Black NVMe SSD. The OS is Windows 10 Professional.



In the last couple of weeks, it would restart on its own and would get stuck right after the BIOS splash screen with the message "Preparing Automatic Repair". I would reset the computer, and the first couple of times it would work fine and go right into Windows.



Then a few days later, when I would shut down the computer, it would restart instead, and end up with the same repair message.



I looked online, and I turned off the restart on error setting, turned off fast boot in BIOS, and ran System File Checker (sfc /scannow) and the first time I ran it, it found some corrupted files and repaired them. I then ran DISM after that in case the windows image needed repairing. I restarted and voila, it seemed to be fixed.



That didn't last long, a day or so later it started sticking at the repair message, with the spinning circle, and even with resetting it would NOT boot into Windows.



When I booted from the Windows DVD, it stuck as well on the screen with the blue "window".



I have not overclocked the system at all. I have not added any hardware in the last year. I do keep drivers and firmware updated. I primarily use it for games, and when it was working, it worked flawlessly.



I have reset CMOS, and restored all BIOS settings to optimal. Fast boot is off.



Today, I pulled out the 4 RAM sticks, and tried them 2 at a time, and that did not help.



I disconnected the storage HDD, and removed the WD Black SSD, leaving only the Firecuda, with the same results. Finally, I removed the boot drive, and booted just from the Windows DVD. It still ends up getting stuck on the blue window screen.



I am at a loss as to what to do next. It is out of warranty.



Thanks in advance for your help.