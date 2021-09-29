PC will not boot if all my monitors are connected. Will boot if I disconnect at least a couple of monitors.

PC specs:
Win 10
Dell XPS 8700 mid-tower
Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.40 GHz
32gb DDR3 1600Mhz
2 x Nvidia NVS 510 cards (Intel graphics auto-disabled when 2 video cards installed)

I have 5 monitors connected to the 2 Nvidia cards; 1 x 4k, 2 x QHD, 2 x HD
The PC will absolutely not power on with all 5 monitors connected (literally, have tried this close to 100x, not one boot). There is zero response to pressing the PC's power button.

But if I disconnect 2-3 monitors, it will power on just fine. And then I can connect the other monitors and everything is fine.

Restarting the PC also works reliably with all 5 monitors connected. So the problem is with powering down and trying to power on with all monitors connected.

What is causing this, and are there any better workarounds than unplugging monitors before powering on and replugging after bootup?
 
ss88 said:
any better workarounds than unplugging monitors before powering on and replugging after bootup?
If the PC can boot on connected monitors that are not powered, maybe pluggin all of them on a single power bar that has an on-off switch an other solution would be to put your computer sleep and never closing it (like people tend to do with phone or tablet) if it can wake up without issue, desktop watt usage in sleep mode is often 10-15 watt, i.e over 600-1000 hours to cost $1
 
Sometimes displayport cables are wirred incorrectly with a live 20 pin which causes power to loop. Ive even seen a displayport cable power a monitor on with no ac adapter plugged in with a bad cable.
 
