PC will not boot if all my monitors are connected. Will boot if I disconnect at least a couple of monitors.

PC specs:

Win 10

Dell XPS 8700 mid-tower

Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.40 GHz

32gb DDR3 1600Mhz

2 x Nvidia NVS 510 cards (Intel graphics auto-disabled when 2 video cards installed)



I have 5 monitors connected to the 2 Nvidia cards; 1 x 4k, 2 x QHD, 2 x HD

The PC will absolutely not power on with all 5 monitors connected (literally, have tried this close to 100x, not one boot). There is zero response to pressing the PC's power button.



But if I disconnect 2-3 monitors, it will power on just fine. And then I can connect the other monitors and everything is fine.



Restarting the PC also works reliably with all 5 monitors connected. So the problem is with powering down and trying to power on with all monitors connected.



What is causing this, and are there any better workarounds than unplugging monitors before powering on and replugging after bootup?