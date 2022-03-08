PC upgrade incoming - sanity check before opening anything up...!

vorpel

Jan 7, 2006
Hello. I have pulled the trigger on several components to upgrade my main system. I'm not at the level that most on this forum are so I wanted to post what I've bought and see if I made any big misstep. Thanks for looking:

AMD 5950x
Asus AM4 TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi)
G.Skill Ripjaws V Series 64GB (2 x 32GB) DDR 3600 CAS16
be-Quiet BK-024 Dark Rock Slim (the height on the memory is 42mm so that rules out the Dark Rock 4 Pro - which I'm glad as that thing is massive)


Existing components:
AMD 6900XT
Lian Li LANCOOL II performance black case
Primary drive (ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro 1TB 3D NAND NVMe Gen3x4 PCIe M.2 2280 Solid State Drive R/W 3500/3000MB/s SSD (ASX8200PNP-1TT-C) )
Gaming drive (Mushkin Pilot-E - 2TB PCIe NVMe - Opal Data Encryption - M.2 (2280) Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) - Gen3 x4 - 3D TLC - (MKNSSDPE2TB-D8))
Intel 10G 2P X520 adapter (I've got a 10G switch)


Usage:
I am not really interested in overclocking.
This is my primary system for work, gaming, photo editing, and running some VMs for different uses.


My biggest areas of unknown/questions:
If I'm not overclocking, is the RAM speed I've chosen the best fit for the CPU and workload?
For the primary drive - is there much benefit to upgrading over the 1TB ADATA M.2 that I currently have?
I wanted to to go with 2x32G memory modules to leave room in case I want to go beyond 64G. Are there any pain points/performance issues going with 2 sticks of RAM vs. 4?


Additional notes:
I do upgrade often enough as I have 8 systems between my own, my wife's and my son's. I mention this as I'm good with point-in-time upgrades as there will always be more coming up so absolute best performance/etc isn't a major consideration.

I hope I chose right but I'm open to making changes if necessary. The components were just ordered an hour ago and won't get here until Friday.

Thanks!

-Vorpel
 
kirbyrj

Feb 1, 2005
I used a 5950x and that same motherboard. It worked great. I had no issues with it at all. I ran it with a 6900xt, 3090, 3080Ti, and 3080 with no issues. I also have the same case.

My only concern would be the smallish size of the HSF. I had mine under a 360mm AIO and I never had issues.

I think DDR4 3600 is a good match for that CPU/MB. You might be able to finesse it up to 3800-4000Mhz 1:1 depending on the quality of the IMC on your CPU, but you should have no stability issues at 3600.

As for the m.2 drive, it should be fine. Maybe that could be an area to upgrade next.
 
