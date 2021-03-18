PC sound droping out and restarts when gaming

Hi.

I tried everything available at my hand to solve the issue on my own but without any luck so maybe someone here will know where to look for and resolve issue.



So two days ago noticed my audio device disappears and appears randomly when starting the game.

Now once I start game PC reboots without any BSOD or error in event viewer.



No overheating detected in system GPU does not reach over 63c and CPU 70c while gaming.

Did re plug every cable in PC to make sure nothing came lose.

Reinstalled clean windows 10.

Tried lowering Audio quality to bare minimum and remove all enchantments.

Removed recent windows 10 updates.

Did roll back BIOS version.



But nothing in the list helped.



So would appreciate any guidance or info what could be the issue.



After some more testing.

Tried to use just my Astro A50 with digital output and then connected speakers with digital cable and issue seems to be stooped .No sound cut outs or restarts.So issue only persists when anything is connected to 3.5mm audio port.

So any way I could fix it on my own ?





System Spec



Ryzen 5900x Stock

RTX 2080

32GB 3600mhz cl16 RAM

X570 Taichi

1tb 970 evo

2x2tb RAID0

NZXT X62 AIO

1000w Corsair PSU