PC Sluggish after resuming from sleep mode

B

biggles

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2005
Messages
1,896
This is a new Ryzen build from 2 days ago. Exiting sleep mode, the computer runs sluggish. Audio also skips with a very precise pattern about once every 2 seconds. And PC gets stuck on restart at this point. System reset is then required in order to successfully reboot. Before going into sleep mode everything seems to be working fine.
Solutions already tried:
1. All Windows updates
2. Glary utilities
3. SFC
4. Driver updates and Asus chipset drivers
5. Bios updated to 1407 (latest version)

Under device manager it says "PCI Encryption/Decryption controller" does not have drivers installed. But when I tried to update the driver it could not find this from the internet.

Any ideas on what to try next?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
17,247
update to the amd chipset driver, maybe turn off fast start stuff in windows and bios. if you have an extra drive do a fresh install on it to rule out the current install.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top