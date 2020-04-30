PC Sluggish after resuming from sleep mode

This is a new Ryzen build from 2 days ago. Exiting sleep mode, the computer runs sluggish. Audio also skips with a very precise pattern about once every 2 seconds. And PC gets stuck on restart at this point. System reset is then required in order to successfully reboot. Before going into sleep mode everything seems to be working fine.

Solutions already tried:

1. All Windows updates

2. Glary utilities

3. SFC

4. Driver updates and Asus chipset drivers

5. Bios updated to 1407 (latest version)



Under device manager it says "PCI Encryption/Decryption controller" does not have drivers installed. But when I tried to update the driver it could not find this from the internet.



Any ideas on what to try next?