Pc shuts off and turns back again on when Windows 10 was loading.

Hi my new pc.



12900K with NZXT KRAKEN X73 ( 40-50C in Far Cry 6 )



2x16GB DDR4 KINGSTON DDR4 3600MHZ in GEAR 1



RTX 3090 Ti Gigabyte Gaming



Aorus Z690 Elite DDR4 bios F5



SSD 1 TB NVM PCIE



I went from Aorus Z490 and 10850K to 12900K and Aorus Z690 Elite DDR4. Windows 10 is installed on SSD from 10850K build.

When new pc booted i enabled in GEAR 1 XMP ( 3600 mhz ). Then i rebooted to UEFI again without issues.



Then i reboot pc again and when windows 10 was loading pc shutts off and turns back on again. And second time it booted to Windows 10 normally. Is my pc fine? Why pc shuts off ( OFF ) and turns back again on first time,when windows 10 was loading ?