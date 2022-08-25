PC shuts down after 5 min of gaming

My PC shut itself down 5 minutes into playing yesterday and rebooted. Happened again after the reboot.

I didnt play for 2 hours after that and it never crashed.

The next day I tried a different game, same thing -- crash.

I then put a big box fan right near the PC, pointed down at the PSU and launched game #1. No crash in hours.



specs: i7 5930k (OC to 4.4), Asrock Extreme 4 x99, RTX 3080, corsair Ax1200i PSU, bunch of SSD/HDD, win 10 x64.

cpu, mobo are from mid-2016. PSU is beginning of 2015.



I've been hearing loud pops from the PC for years now.

What do you think is broken?