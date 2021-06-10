PC Shut Off - Won't Turn Back On

Hi all,

I was just editing a video and my computer shut off, I went to turn it back on and got to the windows booting screen and it shut off.

Went into BIOS and saw a rather high CPU temp of 88 Celsius. I am water cooled, specs below.

I initially thought my PSU crapped out, but I'm about to navigate BIOS just fine, obviously no real load there.

Specs:

CAS: DEEPCOOL MATREXX 55 RGB Mid Tower ATX Gaming Case w/ Tempered Glass Front and Side (Included)
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 3.7GHz [4.35GHz Turbo] Eight-Core 20MB Cache 105W Processor (Included)
CS_FAN: 2X Apevia Dual addressable digital RGB 120mm Fan 3Pins (Included)
FAN: CyberPowerPC MasterLiquid Lite 120mm ARGB CPU Liquid Cooler with Dual Chamber Pump & Copper Cold Plate (Included)
HDD: 240GB WD GREEN SSD 2.5" SATAIII 6.0 GB/s SSD (Included)
HDD2: 1TB WD CAVIAR BLUE HDD 3.5" SATAIII 7200RPM 6.0 GB/s (Included)
MEMORY: ADATA 16GB (8GBx2) DDR4-2666 MEMORY (Included)
MOTHERBOARD: ASUS PRIME B450M-A AM4 M-ATX W/ RGB USB 3.1 1PCIE X16 2PCIE X1 1 M.2 Motherboard (Included)
NETWORK: ASROCK WIRELESS-AC WI-FI 802.11AC PCIE CARD (Included)
OS: Windows 10 Home (64-bit Edition) (Included)
POWERSUPPLY: 600 Watts - Thermaltake SMART series 600Watts 80 Plus Gold high-efficient Power Supply (Included)

This is obviously a CyberPowerPC build.

I'm starting to wonder if CPU temps had been high due to a faulty cooler and I just didn't notice which lead to CPU failure.

Any thoughts?
 
I would remove the cooler and repaste. The temps are clearly causing a shut down.
 
I would remove the cooler and repaste. The temps are clearly causing a shut down.
What's odd is I played Warzone for a couple hours last night.. thought for sure I would have had issues then. Oh well.. I'll pull the cooler and re-paste and see if it helps. Thanks!
 
that poor 120 aio...

make sure it is set to max pump speed and maybe increase the fans speeds to cool it off more. id also check the bios and if cpu voltage is on auto, turn on a voltage offset of -0.75 - .1v
 
