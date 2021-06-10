PC Shut Off - Won't Turn Back On

Hi all,



I was just editing a video and my computer shut off, I went to turn it back on and got to the windows booting screen and it shut off.



Went into BIOS and saw a rather high CPU temp of 88 Celsius. I am water cooled, specs below.



I initially thought my PSU crapped out, but I'm about to navigate BIOS just fine, obviously no real load there.



Specs:



CAS: DEEPCOOL MATREXX 55 RGB Mid Tower ATX Gaming Case w/ Tempered Glass Front and Side (Included)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 3.7GHz [4.35GHz Turbo] Eight-Core 20MB Cache 105W Processor (Included)

CS_FAN: 2X Apevia Dual addressable digital RGB 120mm Fan 3Pins (Included)

FAN: CyberPowerPC MasterLiquid Lite 120mm ARGB CPU Liquid Cooler with Dual Chamber Pump & Copper Cold Plate (Included)

HDD: 240GB WD GREEN SSD 2.5" SATAIII 6.0 GB/s SSD (Included)

HDD2: 1TB WD CAVIAR BLUE HDD 3.5" SATAIII 7200RPM 6.0 GB/s (Included)

MEMORY: ADATA 16GB (8GBx2) DDR4-2666 MEMORY (Included)

MOTHERBOARD: ASUS PRIME B450M-A AM4 M-ATX W/ RGB USB 3.1 1PCIE X16 2PCIE X1 1 M.2 Motherboard (Included)

NETWORK: ASROCK WIRELESS-AC WI-FI 802.11AC PCIE CARD (Included)

OS: Windows 10 Home (64-bit Edition) (Included)

POWERSUPPLY: 600 Watts - Thermaltake SMART series 600Watts 80 Plus Gold high-efficient Power Supply (Included)



This is obviously a CyberPowerPC build.



I'm starting to wonder if CPU temps had been high due to a faulty cooler and I just didn't notice which lead to CPU failure.



Any thoughts?