PC repeatedly turns itself off and on again. Mobo faulty?

Hi my new pc.

12900K with NZXT KRAKEN X73

2x16GB DDR4 KINGSTON DDR4

RTX 3090 Ti Gigabyte

Aorus Z690 Elite DDR4

SEASONIC 1300 PX PRIME PLATINUM

whenever i turn it on all the leds and fans turn on for a half second then turn back off again, repeat. I cleared CMOS battery. Unplugged GPU. Removed 1 stick memory the same. So what now? What part are bad? Also reseated cpu and still nothing.

My friend come with hes mobo Z690 and all parts working fine with hes mobo. So i went to shop and they exchanged me Aorus Elite Z690 to other example. I will report later.
 
