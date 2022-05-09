PC repeatedly turns itself off and on again. Mobo faulty?

Hi my new pc.
12900K with NZXT KRAKEN X73
2x16GB DDR4 KINGSTON DDR4
RTX 3090 Ti Gigabyte
Aorus Z690 Elite DDR4
SEASONIC 1300 PX PRIME PLATINUM
whenever i turn it on all the leds and fans turn on for a half second then turn back off again, repeat. I cleared CMOS battery. Unplugged GPU. Removed 1 stick memory the same. So what now? What part are bad? Also reseated cpu and still nothing.
