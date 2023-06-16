PC Rebooting While Playing Diablo IV - Have checked everything I know of - HELP!

I built a brand new pc, almost specifically to be able to play Diablo IV at very high performance in 4k. I even bought a high end 4k monitor.

Here are the pc hardware stats:

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Asus ROG Strix 8650E-F mobo

G.Skill Flare X5 Series 32GB DDR5-6000 memory

AMD Radeon 7900XTX

Corsair RMX Series RM1000x - 1000 watt, Gold, modular power supply

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal Gaming SSD, Up to 7,000MB/S

XFX Radeon RX 7900XTX Speedster MERC310 gaming GPU

NZXT Kraken 240 liquid cooling system



I did check for any issues that could have shown up in the Windows log. There were hardware errors that took place when the reboots happened. They say:

A problem with your hardware caused Windows to stop working correctly.

Problem signature

Problem Event Name: LiveKernelEvent

Code: 141

Parameter 1: ffffd90ef7c72050

Parameter 2: fffff807cd205300

Parameter 3: 0

Parameter 4: fb4



Microsoft Windows Tech Support said the error usually indicates a GPU or GPU driver issue. I have reinstalled the latest AMD driver, and have been running onscreen indicators now, during the game, my last two reboots came when the GPU was nowhere near any kind of overheating or problem. The CPU is also not even breaking a sweat in terms of temps.

This is driving me crazy and I cannot really play the game due to the reboots. There has to be an answer to this! Really need some technical help.