PC partner, manufacturer of Zotac, sfifts base from HK to SG

Marees said:

SGX goes public, Indonesia produces ZOTAC/Inno3D to solve the problem



https://www.hkepc.com/22981

English version:PC Partner Relocates to Singapore Amid US GPU Export RestrictionsIn response to the US GPU export ban, market sources indicate that Hong Kong-based graphics card manufacturer PC Partner is relocating its registration to Singapore, establishing PC Partner Singapore PTE Ltd. The company is set to be listed on the Singapore SGX mainboard on the 15th, with the stock code "PCT."Additionally, its graphics card production lines will move from China to Indonesia, allowing brands like ZOTAC, INNO3D, and Manli to launch GeForce RTX 5090 models in compliance with the US Department of Commerce's high-tech export controls.As US-China relations continue to deteriorate, high-tech export controls on China are expected to tighten further. This poses a significant challenge for PC Partner, the world's second-largest graphics card manufacturer. Remaining in Hong Kong would likely preclude the company from accessing NVIDIA's high-end GPU models in the future.To avoid losing out on lucrative opportunities, PC Partner has chosen to relocate entirely to Singapore and has already secured its listing on the SGX.The production lines will also transition to Indonesia.Following its transformation into a Singaporean company, reports suggest that NVIDIA is reviewing related documentation.If PC Partner Singapore PTE Ltd aligns with US Department of Commerce regulations, NVIDIA is likely to supply RTX 5090 GPUs to the company, enabling brands like ZOTAC, INNO3D, and Manli to release their GeForce RTX 5090 models.