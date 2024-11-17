PC partner, manufacturer of Zotac, sfifts base from HK to SG

ZOTAC’s owner relocates its HQ and factory amid GeForce RTX 5090/5080 export restrictionsMoves HQ to Singapore manufacturing to Indonesia
https://videocardz.com/newz/zotacs-...mid-geforce-rtx-5090-5080-export-restrictions
https://www.facebook.com/story.php?...1197996&mibextid=WC7FNe&rdid=rXbq6ox7OBdbmFev
PC Partner moved the company to Singapore
SGX goes public, Indonesia produces ZOTAC/Inno3D to solve the problem
https://www.hkepc.com/22981
Faced with the US GPU export ban, the market reported that Hong Kong graphics card manufacturer PC Partner moved the company to Singapore and listed it on the SGX main board in Singapore on the 15th, with the stock code "PCT". The graphics card production line will also be moved from China to Indonesia, so that graphics card brands such as ZOTAC, INNO3D, and Manli will be able to launch GeForce RTX 5090 model graphics card products and comply with the high-tech export controls of the U.S. Department of Commerce