PC part out, Ryzen 5800X3D, RX6800, 64GB DDR4, DeskMini UM350 and more.

SamiiRoss
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2012
- Messages
- 666
1/6/22 Added more stuff, free shipping via USPS Priority. PAYPAL F&F
GPU
Radeon RX6800 16GB Sapphire 11305-02-20G $400 pending
Mini PC’s
ASRock DESKMINI 3200G, 32GB, 240GB, Silverstone Case $200 shipped
MinisForum Deskmini UM350
3550H, 16GB, 240GB NVME USB WiFi Dongle. $200 shipped
Parts SOLD
ASUS ROG STRIX B550-I GAMING + 5800X3D SOLD
64GB Redline DDR4 3600Mhz SOLD
Ryzen 5 5600 SOLD
ASUS ROG Strix X570 , Ryzen 5600X, 16DDR4 4133. SOLD
ROG STRIX 3060 12GB SOLD
Gigabyte GTX 1060 3GB "No Box" SOLD shipped
ASRock DESKMINI 1TB NVME/16GB RAM "No Box" SOLD locally
USB Flash Drive 1TB NVME SOLD
1TB NVME Samsung 980 PRO SOLD
Last edited: