PC part out RTX 3060, Ryzen 5600, RX6800 and more.

All prices includes USPS P shipping.

GPUS never mined, the 1060 was on my htpc, 3060 was on my wife's pc, and the 6800 was on a dedicated video/image upscaling pc.

PAYPAL F&F Only



CPU

Ryzen 5 5600 $90 Pending



AM4 ITX Combo "No Box"

ASUS ROG Strix X570 , Ryzen 5600X, 16DDR4 4133. Pending



GPU

Radeon 6800 16GB Sapphire 11305-02-20G $420 shipped

ROG STRIX 3060 12GB "No Box" $250 shipped

Gigabyte GTX 1060 3GB "No Box" $75 shipped



Other Stuff

ASRock DESKMINI 3200G 1TB NVME/16GB RAM "No Box" $250 shipped

USB Flash Drive 1TB NVME Pending