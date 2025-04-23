  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
PC part costs

C

ChadD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 8, 2016
Messages
7,326

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1W_mSOS1Qts

Not sure this is news news. But they did a pretty good job on this video.
What a lot of people don't understand about what is going on right now is the constant changes of cost. I know its easy to say X and Y are gouging, but ya everyone is trying to build enough of a bumper in case they get a massive bill in the mail which most expect is coming.

Steve had a good line in the video. The containers are all schrodinger's containers right now. They are both tariffed and non tarrifed... open the box and find out, now or maybe later. lol I mean who wants to sell something today for $100 and find out 4 months from now you have an extra $80 in import costs to cover.
 
