PC part costs

Not sure this is news news. But they did a pretty good job on this video.What a lot of people don't understand about what is going on right now is the constant changes of cost. I know its easy to say X and Y are gouging, but ya everyone is trying to build enough of a bumper in case they get a massive bill in the mail which most expect is coming.Steve had a good line in the video. The containers are all schrodinger's containers right now. They are both tariffed and non tarrifed... open the box and find out, now or maybe later. lol I mean who wants to sell something today for $100 and find out 4 months from now you have an extra $80 in import costs to cover.