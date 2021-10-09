PC not poweimg on after GPU upgrade.

So I just upgraded my GPU to a 3080ti tonight and my PC won't power on afterwards.. All I get is all LEDs flash for a split second none stop. The clear CMOS button in the back also just flashes. I rechecked all connections and swapped out to 2 different GPUs and get the same thing. I tried removing the battery and nothing changes. When I jump the PSU all fans and RGB lights up. Seems like something is possibly shorting? I am suspecting something happened to the MB. I am going to complete take apart tomorrow.