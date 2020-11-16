PC noise level; need to make this quieter

I'm on a mission to reduce the overall noise that my PC makes. I use a Corsair Carbide 540 Air case with three 140mm Corsair LL RGB fans and a Corsair H100i V2 with 2x 120mm SP120L fans.

I think the main culprit of noise is the radiator and it's fans. Sometimes, particularly when gaming, en entire case sounds like a jet taking off. Right now, room temperature is 75 (24C) degrees and fans stop and go all the time, but when they go they are very audible. I can hear them ramping up and down. CPU is at 55 degrees celcius.

What is the best way to quiet down this PC? I can throw money at anything that actually works and eliminates or drastically reduces the problem. I'm not looking for minor improvements though; I need this to improve significantly.

I've also been thinking about getting a new case (my Carbide 540 Air is old now, but still works great) and getting a larger, 360mm radiator, but I'm not sure if getting a larger radiator will make things better.

Any advice is greatly appreciated.

The rest of my system:

Aorus x570 Ultra
Ryzen 3900x
Aorus RTX 2070S
Gskill 32 GB RAM @ 3.6 Ghz
2x SSD drives
1x m.2 drive
2x HGST hard drives @ 7200 RPM
 
Unplug the rad fans and see how noisy the pump is. Generally higher pressure fan will be noisy you could get quieter fans bit would probably increase temps abit before they are noticeably quieter.

Limit rad fan curves to simulate less noise and airflow?
 
Ultimately those SP120L fans are really noisy buying replacement noctua or silent wing fans would be my recommendation:
The Corsair LL RGB aren't nearly as bad but if you're really noise averse you'll need to adjust the fan curve for them.

1) CPU is at 55c doing what? idle? benchmarking? playing games?
2) What CPU are you using/ is it overclocked?
3) To expand on cdabc123's note have you tried adjusting the fan curve in your bios? ~ I personally have my radiator in push pull, the pull fans are silent 800 rpm fans and run at 100% all the time, the two push fans are noisy, but run at a set curve of at 55c 40%, 60c 50%, 65c, 75%, 70c 100%.
 
