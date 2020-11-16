PC noise level; need to make this quieter

I'm on a mission to reduce the overall noise that my PC makes. I use a Corsair Carbide 540 Air case with three 140mm Corsair LL RGB fans and a Corsair H100i V2 with 2x 120mm SP120L fans.



I think the main culprit of noise is the radiator and it's fans. Sometimes, particularly when gaming, en entire case sounds like a jet taking off. Right now, room temperature is 75 (24C) degrees and fans stop and go all the time, but when they go they are very audible. I can hear them ramping up and down. CPU is at 55 degrees celcius.



What is the best way to quiet down this PC? I can throw money at anything that actually works and eliminates or drastically reduces the problem. I'm not looking for minor improvements though; I need this to improve significantly.



I've also been thinking about getting a new case (my Carbide 540 Air is old now, but still works great) and getting a larger, 360mm radiator, but I'm not sure if getting a larger radiator will make things better.



Any advice is greatly appreciated.



The rest of my system:



Aorus x570 Ultra

Ryzen 3900x

Aorus RTX 2070S

Gskill 32 GB RAM @ 3.6 Ghz

2x SSD drives

1x m.2 drive

2x HGST hard drives @ 7200 RPM