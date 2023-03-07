PC Malfunctioning after RAM and PSU change

Hi, this is my first post on any hardware related forum, which may indicate my helplessness with a problem that I've encountered a few days ago. So lately I've been thinking of upgrading my GPU since I've recently bought a nice 2k monitor and my good old 1070 just isn't enough anymore. To prepare for it, I've decided to buy new PSU (Seasonic CORE GC-650 Gold 650W) in place of my old 500W Antec. On top of that I've decided to change my RAM (16GB Patriot Viper Steel 4400MHz) for Kingston FURY Renegade 32GB [2x16GB 3600MHz DDR4 CL16 DIMM], since I've decided I don't need RAM as fast as that and instead I could use the extra 16GB for some 2k gaming. And here start my problems. The parts came, all looked packed as they should, but I put all the parts in (obviously with all power disconnected), I try to boot the PC, but no display is shown and it start beeping. My motherboard EZ Debug lights at first were lighting the VGA led (constantly lit, no changes after a few minutes of waiting). The GPU lights were on, the CPU cooler was running, RGB on the motherboard was also on so they seemed to be connected properly to the PSU, but I've tried to unplug all cables, detach RAM and put it in again but nothing worked and I still was getting the same result. So I tried putting my old RAM in with the new PSU and it still didn't change anything. So then I tried with just one RAM stick and it beeped as usual, but this time it actually booted (also with three beeps), but didn't display MOBO logo thus making me unable to access BIOS and it booted to my Ubuntu system. The disk with Windows on it, seems to be working, because when I access it from Ubuntu all the files are as they were, so I most likely plugged it in properly with new PSU. If I try to press DEL while booting to BIOS (it's the button I've always used to get to BIOS), it just doesn't boot and there's black screen on my monitors. I've also tried rebooting directly to BIOS with a shell command from Ubuntu but with the same result. So then I've switched back to my old PSU and the problem still persists, which in my opinion indicates some problem with other hardware (maybe MOBO or CPU). Other things I've tried are: clearing RAM slots as well as sticks themselves, putting GPU in a different slot, removing my CPU cooler and CPU itself, cleaning any dust it may have had and putting it back in, also taking out the CMOS battery for a few minutes, touching JBAT pins with a screwdriver for a few secs and plugging out and in all the components multiple times. Right now for about 3 days Ubuntu seems to be working stable as it was before changing the parts, but i have no access to Windows and the PC still beeps 3 times every time I run it (If it's of any help, it's one longer beep and 2 shorter beeps, the PC Startup beep is turned off) all of the thing were done with power cable unplugged from the PC. On top of it, the monitors turns off while booting, and then after I log in to Ubuntu, they also turn off for a few seconds if that may help with resolving the problem (as it didn't happen before). I'll be glad for any tips and attempts to help me find a solution as I'm pretty helpless after a few days of struggling and reading/watching solutions that didn't help me. Thanks in advance and have a good day Y'all!



My PC specs:

GPU: GTX 1070 EVGA SC

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5600

Motherboard: MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk

RAM: Patriot Viper Steel 16 GB -> Kingston FURY Renegade 32GB [2x16GB 3600MHz DDR4 CL16 DIMM]

PSU: Antec VP-PC 500W -> Seasonic CORE GC-650 Gold 650W

Drives: M.2 NVMe 1TB, 500 GB Sata SSD (Windows is on it), 128 GB Sata SSD (Ubuntu is on it), 500 GB Sata HDD

Monitors: LG 27GN800-B, Iiyama Black Hawk 24" 75Hz



If any more info is required please be sure to tell me, thank You.