PC Locking up

I have a computer that was running ok - or seemed ok - until I installed a 6700 XT reference, and since then for the last week it's been constantly locking up. Before you say wrong thread, I think the memory is the culprit due to testing but I'm wondering what could be the issue.



So to explain a little more in depth... PC seemed to run ok with a 1660 Ti, and then I installed the 6700 XT. Immediately upon booting the computer was having a huge fit; Windows was locking up almost immediately, and if it wasn't then Windows would run in slow motion until it did eventually lock up. I pulled the card, re-seated it, re-plugged in the power cables, and that seemed to fix it. Short term. Since then it locks up numerous times a day, but... not while gaming. I can play Red Dead Redemption 2 for hours without any issues. But Firefox, being on Reddit, running Davinci, or just using a single W10 VM in VM Workstation Player will randomly lock up the PC. And when I say lock up, I mean it hard locks having to hold down the power.



Someone suggested I check out the memory, so I got around to checking Prime95 and stressing the mem today. Well... within seconds of the Ram filling up, it locked up.



Here are the specs of the PC:



11400 under a DR4 (non pro) temps ice cold

G.Skill 32GB 3600MHz Cas 16 **Running at 3000Mhz as per advice that Rocket lake has stability issues with fast memory?

Gigabyte Z490 Pro AX **Stock BIOS settings except XMP turned on and mem set to 3000MHz

AMD 6700 XT Reference

Corsair CX550M PSU