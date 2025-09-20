PC Keeps Freezing/Crashing Randomly

Hi all, after shipping my computer home, I am now experiencing crashes. And they come at random times. No blue screen errors. I used to have blue screen errors then I fixed it by reseating the CPU and using identical ram sticks. Now, the computer will freeze up at any moment. I could be playing a game Or I can just step away, come back and it's frozen. I could be in the middle of browsing the web and it will freeze up. The freezing is more likely to happen during gaming though. There's no BSODs. Just unresponsive, until I restart the computer
My temps are fine. My GPU drivers are up to date. I actually dual boot my system and I have the same issue on both partitions. With two different GPUs with 2 different drivers. I have a rtx 4090 and 2080 TI that I use for these two different Windows installations on the same PC
I have looked through HD Sentinel and the SMART stuff looks fine. I used to have SMART errors on two different drives but these stopped after I swapped out SATA cables. I did this swap back in March and up until I shipped my computer, the computer was running fine. In fact I had been using two mismatched ram kits then.
I am out of ideas. I have tried using 3 different ram sticks from Trident Z:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088CTJLHP?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_fed_asin_title
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08176KLZT?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_fed_asin_title&th=1
And it still crashes randomly. I have lowered my overclock. The only thing I haven't tried is run memtest but then again, why would I need to since RAM never seemed to be an issue, even when I mixed Trident Z with Crucial kit:
https://www.newegg.com/crucial-ball...kZzEkdDE3NTgzOTM3MDAkajM2JGwwJGgxMjc2MjExMDMx
The only thing I could think of now is maybe my Samsung NVME is failing? I have a 990 Pro but again both Samsung Magician and HD Sentinel have no errors on it.
So what could it be? Powersupply issue? Bad motherboard? An ARGB pin was broken off and my PCI-E holder snapped off during shipping (but I put it back and it snapped into place). I looked over the motherboard and I don't see any bent traces.
My power supply is the ANTEC NeoECO Series NE1000G.
Looking for any suggestions, this driving me crazy. Could any there have been some electric static damage with the packing items I used?:
View: https://imgur.com/a/q2qHMxO
It's a little weird. I will have a semi long period of stability (1hr to 7 hours), no issues, then the computer will freeze randomly.
My temps are fine. My GPU drivers are up to date. I actually dual boot my system and I have the same issue on both partitions. With two different GPUs with 2 different drivers. I have a rtx 4090 and 2080 TI that I use for these two different Windows installations on the same PC
I have looked through HD Sentinel and the SMART stuff looks fine. I used to have SMART errors on two different drives but these stopped after I swapped out SATA cables. I did this swap back in March and up until I shipped my computer, the computer was running fine. In fact I had been using two mismatched ram kits then.
I am out of ideas. I have tried using 3 different ram sticks from Trident Z:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088CTJLHP?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_fed_asin_title
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08176KLZT?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_fed_asin_title&th=1
And it still crashes randomly. I have lowered my overclock. The only thing I haven't tried is run memtest but then again, why would I need to since RAM never seemed to be an issue, even when I mixed Trident Z with Crucial kit:
https://www.newegg.com/crucial-ball...kZzEkdDE3NTgzOTM3MDAkajM2JGwwJGgxMjc2MjExMDMx
The only thing I could think of now is maybe my Samsung NVME is failing? I have a 990 Pro but again both Samsung Magician and HD Sentinel have no errors on it.
So what could it be? Powersupply issue? Bad motherboard? An ARGB pin was broken off and my PCI-E holder snapped off during shipping (but I put it back and it snapped into place). I looked over the motherboard and I don't see any bent traces.
My power supply is the ANTEC NeoECO Series NE1000G.
Looking for any suggestions, this driving me crazy. Could any there have been some electric static damage with the packing items I used?:
View: https://imgur.com/a/q2qHMxO
It's a little weird. I will have a semi long period of stability (1hr to 7 hours), no issues, then the computer will freeze randomly.
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.