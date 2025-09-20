  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
PC Keeps Freezing/Crashing Randomly

Hi all, after shipping my computer home, I am now experiencing crashes. And they come at random times. No blue screen errors. I used to have blue screen errors then I fixed it by reseating the CPU and using identical ram sticks. Now, the computer will freeze up at any moment. I could be playing a game Or I can just step away, come back and it's frozen. I could be in the middle of browsing the web and it will freeze up. The freezing is more likely to happen during gaming though. There's no BSODs. Just unresponsive, until I restart the computer

My temps are fine. My GPU drivers are up to date. I actually dual boot my system and I have the same issue on both partitions. With two different GPUs with 2 different drivers. I have a rtx 4090 and 2080 TI that I use for these two different Windows installations on the same PC

I have looked through HD Sentinel and the SMART stuff looks fine. I used to have SMART errors on two different drives but these stopped after I swapped out SATA cables. I did this swap back in March and up until I shipped my computer, the computer was running fine. In fact I had been using two mismatched ram kits then.

I am out of ideas. I have tried using 3 different ram sticks from Trident Z:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088CTJLHP?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_fed_asin_title

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08176KLZT?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_fed_asin_title&th=1

And it still crashes randomly. I have lowered my overclock. The only thing I haven't tried is run memtest but then again, why would I need to since RAM never seemed to be an issue, even when I mixed Trident Z with Crucial kit:

https://www.newegg.com/crucial-ball...kZzEkdDE3NTgzOTM3MDAkajM2JGwwJGgxMjc2MjExMDMx

The only thing I could think of now is maybe my Samsung NVME is failing? I have a 990 Pro but again both Samsung Magician and HD Sentinel have no errors on it.

So what could it be? Powersupply issue? Bad motherboard? An ARGB pin was broken off and my PCI-E holder snapped off during shipping (but I put it back and it snapped into place). I looked over the motherboard and I don't see any bent traces.

My power supply is the ANTEC NeoECO Series NE1000G.

Looking for any suggestions, this driving me crazy. Could any there have been some electric static damage with the packing items I used?:
View: https://imgur.com/a/q2qHMxO

It's a little weird. I will have a semi long period of stability (1hr to 7 hours), no issues, then the computer will freeze randomly.
 
If you've tried every RAM stick individually (only running one stick at a time) to eliminate bad RAM, my next inclination would be the motherboard or power supply. So if you can swap either of those out to test further with, I would do that. Of course this is given you are running the CPU and RAM at default/stock settings without any XMP profiles applied or anything as well. Also, ensure you have no unnecessary peripherals plugged in or expansion cards installed to eliminate those as well, as even wonky USB peripherals can cause crashing like that.

Maybe you can try leaving it in the UEFI menu for a while to see if it crashes just while in there as well just to eliminate software/OS as the cause as well.
 
