PC Keeps Crashing On Certain Games With Different Error Codes

Hi guys and gals, I recently shipped my computer across states. It came a little mangled. A broken ARGB pin, bent HDD cages, graphics card snapped out the PCI slot and screw, bent CPU cooler. I bent it all back, fixed the snapped off PCI-E holder, use a different ARGB pin.
I finally launched games and several of them crash while a couple others don't.
Games that Crash: Oblivion Remastered, Assassins Creed Origins, Space Marines 2, Gears 5, Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Games that don't Crash: Halo Infinite, Age of Mythology Retold, Cities Skylines, Cyberpunk 77
I have received several different error codes:
IRQL NOT LESS OR EQUAL
DRIVER IRQL NOT LESS OR EQUAL
SYSTEM SERVICE EXCEPTION
CLOCK_WATCHDOG_TIMEOUT
KERNEL SECURITY CHECK FAILURE
One other error code i recieved on a reboot where I reset the system after a game crash was:
Page_Fault_In_Nonpaged_Area
Any idea on what's going on? I do have two different sets of Ram. 2 sticks of Gskill, 2 sticks of Crucial
I finally launched games and several of them crash while a couple others don't.
Games that Crash: Oblivion Remastered, Assassins Creed Origins, Space Marines 2, Gears 5, Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Games that don't Crash: Halo Infinite, Age of Mythology Retold, Cities Skylines, Cyberpunk 77
I have received several different error codes:
IRQL NOT LESS OR EQUAL
DRIVER IRQL NOT LESS OR EQUAL
SYSTEM SERVICE EXCEPTION
CLOCK_WATCHDOG_TIMEOUT
KERNEL SECURITY CHECK FAILURE
One other error code i recieved on a reboot where I reset the system after a game crash was:
Page_Fault_In_Nonpaged_Area
Any idea on what's going on? I do have two different sets of Ram. 2 sticks of Gskill, 2 sticks of Crucial