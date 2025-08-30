  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

PC Keeps Crashing On Certain Games With Different Error Codes

E

edo101

Gawd
Joined
Jul 16, 2018
Messages
520
Hi guys and gals, I recently shipped my computer across states. It came a little mangled. A broken ARGB pin, bent HDD cages, graphics card snapped out the PCI slot and screw, bent CPU cooler. I bent it all back, fixed the snapped off PCI-E holder, use a different ARGB pin.

I finally launched games and several of them crash while a couple others don't.

Games that Crash: Oblivion Remastered, Assassins Creed Origins, Space Marines 2, Gears 5, Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Games that don't Crash: Halo Infinite, Age of Mythology Retold, Cities Skylines, Cyberpunk 77

I have received several different error codes:

IRQL NOT LESS OR EQUAL

DRIVER IRQL NOT LESS OR EQUAL

SYSTEM SERVICE EXCEPTION

CLOCK_WATCHDOG_TIMEOUT

KERNEL SECURITY CHECK FAILURE

One other error code i recieved on a reboot where I reset the system after a game crash was:

Page_Fault_In_Nonpaged_Area

Any idea on what's going on? I do have two different sets of Ram. 2 sticks of Gskill, 2 sticks of Crucial
 
retry with just one set of ram and reseat them too. double check everything is seated real good, and cables are good and tight.
 
Looks like your CPU is overclocked. Tune it down a bit and see if it stops

Overclocked CPU's do degrade.
 
edo101 said:
Hi guys and gals, I recently shipped my computer across states. It came a little mangled. A broken ARGB pin, bent HDD cages, graphics card snapped out the PCI slot and screw, bent CPU cooler. I bent it all back, fixed the snapped off PCI-E holder, use a different ARGB pin.

I finally launched games and several of them crash while a couple others don't.

Games that Crash: Oblivion Remastered, Assassins Creed Origins, Space Marines 2, Gears 5, Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Games that don't Crash: Halo Infinite, Age of Mythology Retold, Cities Skylines, Cyberpunk 77

I have received several different error codes:

IRQL NOT LESS OR EQUAL

DRIVER IRQL NOT LESS OR EQUAL

SYSTEM SERVICE EXCEPTION

CLOCK_WATCHDOG_TIMEOUT

KERNEL SECURITY CHECK FAILURE

One other error code i recieved on a reboot where I reset the system after a game crash was:

Page_Fault_In_Nonpaged_Area

Any idea on what's going on? I do have two different sets of Ram. 2 sticks of Gskill, 2 sticks of Crucial
Click to expand...

A. Bent CPU cooler means the CPU socket could be damaged. I would remove the CPU and inspect the socket for bent pins. Its really easy to see if a pin is bent. All of the pins should look uniformly shiny and aligned in the same direction. Bent pins will be the odd one's out. Not shining in the same way, or even at all.

B. If the GPU was forced out of the PCIe slot, the GPU could have a crack in its PCB, breaking some of the traces. The PCIe slot could also be damaged.

C. The motherboard could also have broken traces somewhere, due to all of this stress.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top