PC in loop booting

Okay my pc crashed about 4 or 5 days ago. Was going to check psu. But someone here said to check battery on MB. I replace it. Everything seem fine. Pc booted. It ran for about a day. I fell a sleep. Woke up to the pc would boot. Then crash. I got into the BIOS and seconds later it crash I could do nothing. Could it be memory? So you know about a year ago I had 32 gig of memory. It crash then and now I’m at 16 gig.


Thank you for any help.
 
Airbrushkid said:
about a year ago I had 32 gig of memory. It crash then and now I’m at 16 gig.
Well that's definitely suspicious...

How many memory modules? I would put one in at a time until it boots. It should run fine with just one module for testing purposes, it will just be single-channel. Once you get to the point where it actually boots beyond the bios, run memtest and swap modules to see if there are any bad modules. If all modules test okay, then it might be a motherboard problem (memory slots or traces) or even a CPU issue (memory controller is on the CPU).
 
Funny thing. I today decided to check memory. I have 2 sticks. Took one out and the pc booted normal. So I swap out and put second stick in. It to booted normal. Now I have both installed and it booted normal again. WTH.
 
Well that wasn’t long lived. I was backing up stuff. I stop and took a b break. Come back pc back in look again. So I took 1 stick out tried again no good kept rebooting. Next swap out and the second stick in still rebooting. Didn’t get a chance to do mem test. Hard to looks at a YT video to remember. So I am assuming it’s not the memory. I’ll give sometime and try again.

Thank you
 
Hello,
I did a memory test. Both sticks made it thru the test. But when it came time for it to reboot, it just sat at a not so black screen. 20 minutes. The pc running but nothing. I did a control-alt-delete. The pc rebooks and is running but no report. Nothing is fix still. So why would it not reboot after test?

I hope some one can help me.

Thank you

