PC Health Check says I qualify for Windows 11, but Windows Update disagrees... help?

J

JYeager11

Gawd
Joined
Nov 15, 2006
Messages
515
Hi guys,

Upgraded to an AMD 5900x / MSI x570 Tomahawk WiFi build over the summer. Everything is latest tech (no mechanical drives) except the video card, which I kept from the old build for now (GTX 750 Ti). Running on Win 10 (off of a legit Win 7 license) but not logged into any Microsoft Account. The reason I mention these specific details is that they may factor into my system not qualifying for Windows 11.

Originally, I thought it was the GPU holding back too many Win 11 features; so I ran PC Health Check to confirm, and found out the issue was actually having to turn TPM on.

So I do it, reboot, and was sure I'd fixed it : except when I run both PC Health Check and Windows Update again, only one of them agrees with me.

nc_ohc=uM4ecw-fVCMAX8YgPgR&_nc_ht=scontent.fymq2-1.png


...argh, right? I've Googled some more, but all the advice I can find is to turn TPM on, which I did : PC Health Check confirms it right there, and Microsoft Management Console even confirms it's TPM version 3.57.0.5 specifically...

1633971689165.png


...but Windows Update refuses to budge.

Even this message at the bottom of the Windows 11 landing page is confusing :
1633970106237.png


Anyone else have this issue? A friend suggested to disable secure boot. Not even sure what that is if I'm being honest (my previous workstation was 11 years old and had no such feature) but you guys have never steered me wrong in the past, so... what is YOUR sage advice, here? :)

Thanks!

PS(1): Wouldn't the PC Health Check let me know if my Win 7 license is what's keeping me from qualifying for Win 11?
PS(2): Or could a BIOS update potentially fix this? Pretty sure we used the latest when we built the rig, but that was 4 months ago. MSI apparently released a bunch of (beta) drivers a week ago, and there's one for the X570 Tomahawk. But I know better than to touch a beta driver in a situation like this before y'all recommend I do it. ;)
PS(3): hititnquitit pendragon1 Sorry for tagging you, but you two have been superheroes for me in the past and are familiar with my build, so I figured you'd forgive me. :)
 
Last edited:
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
32,416
turn on secureboot? if not just run setup from the iso/usb. also, we're talking about this in like 6 different threads, coulda gone in one of those...
edit: yes make sure your bios is up to date.
 
feelx77

feelx77

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 31, 2001
Messages
319
Exactly as pendragon said. Obviously your PC is good to go overall (plain as day)
Just refresh the Windows Update. Probably has not caught up to your TPM changes yet. If still fails? Download/create iso installer on USB or locally with Media Creation. Personal preference, I usually extract the created iso using 7-zip freeware locally onto the primary drive instead of using USB thumb drives. --->If the Windows 11 setup still complains or stalls (highly doubt it for you) you can overcome that to. I just upgraded/installed this way on an older Dell Latttitude E7450 that only has TPM 1.2 and older generation intel cpu. Used registry override for unsupported CPU/TPM etc because the setup screen stalled out blank white after "checking PC" regardless before applying tricks, regardless of pre-release or official release installer for me. A computer at my work with Core2 Duo E8400 8GB RAM, mechanical drive, no secure boot, no TPM, no UEFI has been running fine for months up to official. Do not over think it, just do it. Get it done. Move on, enjoy.

All my installs have worked just as good as Windows 10 or better. No regrets.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top