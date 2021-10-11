PC Health Check says I qualify for Windows 11, but Windows Update disagrees... help?

Exactly as pendragon said. Obviously your PC is good to go overall (plain as day)

Just refresh the Windows Update. Probably has not caught up to your TPM changes yet. If still fails? Download/create iso installer on USB or locally with Media Creation. Personal preference, I usually extract the created iso using 7-zip freeware locally onto the primary drive instead of using USB thumb drives. --->If the Windows 11 setup still complains or stalls (highly doubt it for you) you can overcome that to. I just upgraded/installed this way on an older Dell Latttitude E7450 that only has TPM 1.2 and older generation intel cpu. Used registry override for unsupported CPU/TPM etc because the setup screen stalled out blank white after "checking PC" regardless before applying tricks, regardless of pre-release or official release installer for me. A computer at my work with Core2 Duo E8400 8GB RAM, mechanical drive, no secure boot, no TPM, no UEFI has been running fine for months up to official. Do not over think it, just do it. Get it done. Move on, enjoy.



All my installs have worked just as good as Windows 10 or better. No regrets.